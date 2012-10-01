Canadian parliament to debate motion on CNOOC bid for Nexen

OTTAWA Oct 1 Canada's House of Commons will
vote on an opposition motion on Wednesday demanding that the
government hold public consultations on the $15.1 billion bid by
China's CNOOC Ltd to take over Canadian oil company
Nexen Inc, the opposition New Democratic Party said on
Monday.
The NDP motion, to be debated on Tuesday, will also call on
the Conservative government to fulfill its promise to clarify
what the Investment Canada Act means when it says major foreign
investments must be of "net benefit" to Canada to win government
approval.
Because the government has a majority of seats in the House,
the motion is unlikely to pass, but it will provide a day of
debate, which will raise the profile of the proposed
transaction.