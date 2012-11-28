版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日

CNOOC, Nexen pull and resubmit US deal application

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 27 China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd and its Canadian takeover target Nexen Inc said on Tuesday they withdrew and resubmitted their application for U.S. approval of their $15.1 billion deal, as Canada gets close to a crucial decision on whether to approve the transaction.

The energy companies said discussions with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States are still going on, "with a view to completing the CFIUS review process as expeditiously as possible."

They did not provide a reason for the move.

