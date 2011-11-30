UPDATE 1-Nexen, CNOOC form Gulf of Mexico JV

Nov 30 Nexen Inc formed a joint
venture with China's top offshore oil company CNOOC Ltd
in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, a day after the
Canadian oil company sold a 40 percent stake in some of its gas
assets in British Columbia.
CNOOC will have a 20 percent working interest in the
Kakuna, Angel Fire, and Cypress deepwater exploration wells.
The Chinese company may also get a 10-25 percent working
interest in three other exploration wells.
Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Drilling at the Kakuna well is currently in progress and
Nexen expects to spud the Angel Fire well in 2012, the company
said in a statement.
In July, CNOOC had bought Nexen's struggling partner Opti
Canada Inc for $34 million and $2 billion in debt,
bolstering its position in the Canadian oil sands.
CNOOC now has a 35 percent stake in the troubled Long Lake
oil sands project, the rest of which is owned by Nexen.
Nexen, which currently produces about 20,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) in the Gulf of Mexico, said on
Tuesday it will sell 40 percent of its British Columbia shale
gas holdings to a group led by Japan's Inpex Corp for
C$700 million.