UPDATE 1-Nexen abandons unviable US Gulf well

May 7 Nexen Inc said it did not find
oil or natural gas in commercial quantities at its Kakuna
exploratory well in the Gulf of Mexico and was abandoning it.
The company, which has operations in Canada, the Gulf of
Mexico, the North Sea and offshore West Africa, said the well
was drilled to a depth of 30,300 feet at a cost of about C$120
million ($120.7 million).
The Kakuna well is on Green Canyon block 504 in the
deepwater Gulf of Mexico, where Nexen has so far discovered more
than 500 million barrels of resources in the Appomattox area.
The company last month reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit and is working to iron out operational bugs
after a disappointing 2011.
Nexen appears to be staging a turnaround under interim Chief
Executive Kevin Reinhart after the exit of former CEO Marvin
Romanow early this year.
The company plans to explore at least 15 offshore
exploration and appraisal wells in the UK North Sea, West Africa
and the Gulf of Mexico this year, it said in a statement.
In November, Nexen formed a joint venture with China's top
offshore oil company, CNOOC Ltd, in the Gulf of Mexico
which was to give CNOOC a 20 percent working interest in the
Kakuna, Angel Fire and Cypress deepwater exploration wells.
Shares of Nexen, which has a market value of about C$9.40
billion, closed at C$17.78 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.