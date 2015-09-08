Alberta regulator lets Nexen reopen some Long Lake pipelines

TORONTO, Sept 7 Alberta's energy regulator said
late on Sunday it will allow Nexen Energy, the Canadian
subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd, to reopen some
pipelines ordered closed following a major spill.
The Alberta Energy Regulator said it would allow a restart
of 40 of 95 pipelines closed at Nexen's Long Lake oil sands
operations after reviewing maintenance and monitoring
documentation.
"The remaining 55 pipelines affected by the order, which
contain several products, including crude oil, natural gas, salt
water, fresh water and emulsion, continue to be suspended," the
regulator said in a statement.
"These pipelines ... will not return to service until Nexen
can demonstrate that the pipelines can be operated safely and
within all requirements."
The provincial regulator last month ordered Nexen to shut in
the pipelines at the Long Lake facility as part of an
investigation into one of the largest-ever oil-related pipeline
spills on North American soil, discovered in July.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)