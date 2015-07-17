UPDATE 1-Nexen pipeline leaks 31,500 bbls of emulsion at oil sands site

(Adds additional context on spill volume and quote from
Greenpeace)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, July 16 Nexen Energy, a wholly
owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd, has shut down a
pipeline at its Long Lake oil sands facility in northern Alberta
after it leaked 31,500 barrels of emulsion, the company said on
Thursday.
Emulsion is a mixture of bitumen, produced water and sand
that is a byproduct of oil sands extraction.
In terms of volume, the incident is one of the largest
environmental spills on land in North American history, greater
than the estimated 20,082 barrels of crude oil released in
Michigan from Enbridge Inc's Line 6B rupture in July
2010.
It comes as premiers from Canadian provinces are debating a
new national energy strategy that could help encourage expansion
of pipelines, needed to provide new access to markets for
Alberta's oil sands industry. The Canadian oil and gas companies
have also laid off thousands of workers in recent months,
struggling due to slumping global oil prices.
Nexen said the spill was detected on Wednesday afternoon and
covered approximately 16,000 square meters (4 acres) but was
mostly contained within the pipeline's right of way, which
includes muskeg. The Alberta Energy Regulator said it did not
contaminate any water bodies.
The pipeline and connecting pad site have since been
isolated, stopping the leak, and there were no injuries.
The 72,000 barrel-per-day Long Lake project is about 36
kilometers (22 miles) southeast of the oil sands hub of Fort
McMurray.
Nexen senior communications adviser Kyle Glennie said the
company was investigating the cause of the leak and did not know
how long it would take to get the pipeline back in service. He
was unable to comment on whether production at Long Lake would
be affected.
Peter Murchland, public affairs spokesman for the Alberta
Energy Regulator, said investigators had been dispatched.
"They are undertaking a fuller assessment of the site and
will initiate an investigation, and working with the company to
ensure safety and environmental requirements are met," Murchland
said.
Keith Stewart, a climate and energy campaigner from
Greenpeace Canada, said the spill was a stark reminder that
Canada should focus more on improving renewable sources of
energy, while Alberta needs to improve oversight.
"Any way you look at it, it's a massive spill," Stewart
said. "Why couldn't they turn this off?"
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Ken Wills)