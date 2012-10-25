CORRECTED-Nexen profit falls 71 percent

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show profit fell 71 percent, not 85 percent)
Oct 25 Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen Inc , target of a $15.1 billion takeover bid by China's CNOOC Ltd, reported a 71 percent fall in third-quarter earnings.
Earnings fell to C$59 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, from C$200 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose about 7 percent to C$1.5 billion.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: