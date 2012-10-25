CORRECTED-Nexen profit falls 71 percent

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show profit fell 71 percent, not 85 percent)

Oct 25 Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen Inc , target of a $15.1 billion takeover bid by China's CNOOC Ltd, reported a 71 percent fall in third-quarter earnings.

Earnings fell to C$59 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, from C$200 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose about 7 percent to C$1.5 billion.

