UPDATE 1-Nexen profit falls on charge on failed well

July 19 Canada's oil and gas explorer Nexen Inc's second-quarter profit fell 57 percent as it took a charge on a failed exploration well in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company said it is on track to meet its production forecast for the second half of the year.

Nexen said in May it had abandoned its Kakuna exploratory well after failing to find oil or natural gas in commercial quantities.

The company last month said it took less time than expected to start producing at a section in its Long Lake project in Alberta.

Nexen earned C$109 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, down from C$252 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 10 percent to C$1.66 billion.

Second-quarter average production rose 4 percent to 213,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) before royalties, the company said.