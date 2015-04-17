UPDATE 1-Trafigura to buy Nexen's third-party oil leasing business in Canada

(Adds Trafigura spokesman's comment on employment, details on
Nexen)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 Swiss trading firm
Trafigura will buy Nexen Energy's third-party oil lease business
in Western Canada, Trafigura said on Friday, but did not
disclose the purchase price.
Third-party leasing involves gathering crude from small oil
producers in Canada and selling it on the global market.
Calgary-based Nexen, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's
CNOOC Ltd, cut jobs last month in response to plunging
global crude prices and said it is closing down its oil trading
division.
Asked whether the deal meant the Swiss company would hire
Nexen's crude traders, Trafigura spokesman Benjamin Petrzilka
said: "We plan on expanding our team in Canada and are exploring
different options."
Trading houses have benefited from recent volatility in oil
prices and are looking to expand at a time when oil producers
are cutting costs and scaling back projects.
"Today's announcement positions Trafigura as one of the
largest third-party crude aggregators in Western Canada, and
further emphasizes our long-term commitment to growth in the
region," Iain Singer, head of Trafigura Canada, said in a
statement.
Trafigura's Petrzilka declined to comment on how much the
company is paying for the Nexen business, or on the size of
Trafigura's business in Western Canada.
He said, however, the deal does not include Nexen's contract
to market bitumen royalty barrels for the Alberta provincial
government, which Nexen is giving up as it closes its trading
division.
Nexen, acquired by state-owned CNOOC in 2013 for $15.1
billion, was one of the top five physical crude trading shops in
Calgary, according to market sources.
Since June 2013 Nexen has managed and marketed roughly half
the 70,000 barrels per day of conventional crude that the
province of Alberta receives in lieu of cash royalties.
The Alberta government will decide before the end of May
which companies will take over contracts to market its crude.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Peter
Galloway)