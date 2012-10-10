版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 00:44 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Nexeo's incremental term debt raises leverage

Oct 10 Nexeo Solutions LLC : * Moody's says nexeo's incremental term debt raises leverage * Rpt-moody's says nexeo's incremental term debt raises leverage

