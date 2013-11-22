版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 09:41 BJT

BRIEF-NexgenRx announces reports Q2 net income $129,671

Nov 21 NexgenRx Inc : * Announces its 2013 third quarter results * Q2 revenue from transaction fees $1.2 million, up 16% from last year * Qtrly net income $129,671 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐