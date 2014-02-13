CORRECTED-Japan's Nexon elevating CFO to top spot

(Fixes headline and paragraph 1 to say the company is
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Nexon Co Ltd will
elevate CFO Owen Mahoney to the post of CEO in March as
the Japanese online gaming giant begins to aggressively explore
U.S. acquisitions to further a long-standing plan to expand in
Western markets.
Mahoney will succeed chief executive Seungwoo Choi, who has
led the company known for free-to-play PC games like combat
title "Dungeons&Fighters" since 2008.
"We continue to believe that North America is a big, big
opportunity for us," Mahoney told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday.
Mahoney, who before joining Nexon led mergers and
acquisitions and business development at Electronic Arts Inc
for about a decade, said his company would be open to
using its cash balance to acquire games that would help it
build a strong footprint in the West.
"We want more access to IP and want to be more successful in
the West with the kinds of games that will resonate with
Western tastes," Mahoney said. "But we're also prudent about
what we do, so if we see a good opportunity we'll definitely go
after it."
Nexon, which was founded in South Korea in 1994 and
has headquarters in Tokyo, went public on the Tokyo stock
exchange in December 2011, around the same time as "Farmville"
creator Zynga Inc listed on Nasdaq.
The company is considered to be a pioneer of the model of
fast-paced games that are free to play but offer optional
virtual goods or in-game purchases like weapons and energy
boosts.
While Nexon has delivered numerous PC and mobile game hits
in China and South Korea, it's been unsuccessful so far in
replicating that success in the fast-growing market in Europe
and the United States.
On Wednesday, the company reported higher fourth-quarter
revenue of 34.5 billion yen ($336.47 million), up 12 percent
from a year ago. It incurred a net loss of 4.44 billion yen,
partly due to an impairment loss from lower-than-expected
revenue from a game by its subsidiary NDOORS Corp. About 7
percent of its total fourth-quarter income came from Europe and
North America.
Nexon also reported a fourth-quarter cash balance of 138.8
billion yen.
The company, which said it generated $1.5 billion in revenue
in 2013, has invested in minority stakes in game studios in
North America like San Mateo, California-based Rumble
Entertainment and Miami, Florida-based Shiver Entertainment, to
develop content for the West. Nexon has also been importing
Western content to Asia through partnerships with developers
like Electronic Arts to publish its "FIFA Online 3" game in
Korea.
Mahoney, who joined Nexon in 2010, will take on his new role
starting March 25.
($1 = 102.5350 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)