UPDATE 5-Zynga rival Nexon's Tokyo IPO set at $1.2 bln

* IPO price set at 1,300 yen, midpoint of 1,200-1,400 range
* Pricing comes after rival Zynga lowered its expected
valuation
* Offering was oversubscribed multiple times -source
* IPO to be Japan's largest this year
By Nathan Layne and Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Dec 5 Online gaming firm Nexon Co
fixed the price for its $1.2 billion initial public offering on
Monday at the mid-point of a pre-set range, following U.S.-based
rival Zynga in settling for a more conservative valuation amid
tough stock market conditions.
The public offering, Japan's biggest this year, was several
times oversubscribed, reflecting investor expectations that the
firm will continue to expand profits thanks to the increasing
popularity of online gaming both domestically and overseas.
Nexon offers PC-based games for free while charging small
amounts for in-game virtual items, a business model analysts see
as relatively recession-proof.
"There are not that many Japanese companies with overseas
growth stories. That makes it attractive," said Toru Hashizume,
chief investment officer at Stats Investment Management. He
declined to say if Stats would participate in the IPO.
Nexon said it would sell shares at 1,300 yen each, picking
the middle of a book-building range of 1,200-1,400 after
sounding out investors for the global offering last week, and
coming in below the initial reference price of 1,360 yen.
It will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section on
Dec. 14, meaning it will be added to the TOPIX index,
therefore drawing demand from index funds.
At the IPO price Nexon will raise about 91 billion yen ($1.2
billion) and boast a market value of 560 billion yen, roughly
the same as mobile gaming firm Gree Inc, whose stock
has jumped more than 7 times since listing three years ago.
The pricing came after Zynga, known for its success with
games on Facebook, was forced last week to lower the expected
valuation for its IPO this month, due to weak markets and
macroeconomic uncertainty.
Nexon has more than 77 million active monthly users,
compared with Zynga's 260 million.
While demand for the Nexon offering was strong, a decision
was made not to price at the top of the range to ensure a good
mix of long-term investors and give the stock a good shot at
rising after listing, a source with knowledge of the
book-building said.
CYBER ATTACK
A cyber attack in which hackers gained access to personal
but no financial information on more than 13 million subscribers
to its popular role playing game MapleStory in South Korea
probably took some of the shine off the IPO, a Japanese broker
not involved in the offering said.
"There has been increasing caution among investors, which is
why it did not come in at the top of the 1,200-1,400 yen range,"
said Takashi Matsumoto, a director at Okasan Securities.
The IPO, Japan's largest since drugmaker Otsuka Holdings
took in 160 billion yen in December 2010, was launched
despite weak market conditions, with the benchmark Nikkei
average down 15 percent since the start of the year.
Last week Nikko Asset Management, which was also due to list
in Tokyo this month, cancelled its IPO.
Nexon, established in South Korea in 1994, plans to use 14
billion yen of the proceeds to pay off debt, another 9 billion
yen to construct a new building for its main subsidiary Nexon
Korea Corporation and the remainder on upgrading games systems,
including potential investments in third-party games developers.
Nexon's most successful offerings include MapleStory and
KartRider. Its operating profit tripled to 30 billion yen in the
year to December 2010 from 2008, while sales increased more than
70 percent to 70 billion yen.
At the offering price Nexon would trade at 15 times
projected consensus earnings for calendar 2012, according to the
source, putting it roughly in line with Gree.
Nexon is selling half of the shares overseas and half in
Japan.
Nomura Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are
joint global coordinators, while Barclays Capital is a
bookrunner on the international tranche.