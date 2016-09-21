CORRECTED-Nexstar has booked 2/3 of political ad revenue target -CEO

(Corrects spelling of executives name to Sook in paragraphs 1 and 3)

By Sinead Carew

Sept 21 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc has already has booked orders for more than two thirds of its 2016 political ad spending target, Chief Executive Officer Perry Sook said on Wednesday, but he stopped short of raising the goal.

The company planned to tell investors at an investment conference later in the day that it was standing by the target for $100 million in political revenue for the year.

In a U.S. Presidential election year about half of political ads tend to be booked between Oct. 1 and election day in November, Sook told Reuters in a phone interview. But even though the company is tracking ahead of this so far, Sook told Reuters he was not prepared to raise the company's guidance.

"We're very comfortable with the number we've given to the street," he said. "If you did the math you would probably bet to the upside but we're not guiding to that because you can't use history as your only guide."

He added that the company's political ad revenue will primarily be driven by senate and gubernatorial races rather than the Presidential election.

The comments came the day after shares in broadcasters including Nexstar fell sharply after rival Sinclair Broadcast Group warned its third quarter media revenue would miss its previous forecast because of a political spending shortfall. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by David Gregorio)