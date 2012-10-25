版本:
New Issue-Nexstar Broadcasting sells $250 mln in notes

Oct 25 Nexstar Broadcasting Inc on
Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $200 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and RBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NEXSTAR BROADCASTING

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY    11/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 6.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/09/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 546 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

