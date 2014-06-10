Next product director quits for Abercrombie & Fitch

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
LONDON, June 10 Next product director Christos Angelides has quit Britain's second largest clothing retailer to take up a post with U.S. apparel firm Abercrombie & Fitch.
Next said on Tuesday that Angelides, 51, who has so far spent his entire career at the British firm, will leave in September.
In a separate statement Abercrombie and Fitch said he had been named president of its Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands and would take up the position in October.
Angelides' imminent departure is the second exit of a long-serving senior executive announced by Next in less than a month.
It said in May that Finance Director David Keens, who has held the post for 23 years, will retire from the group in March next year.
Shares in Next, up 12 percent over the last year, were down 1.2 percent at 6,545 pence at 1344 GMT. (Reporting by James Davey)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.