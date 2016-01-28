Argentina's Clarin pushes into mobile market with Nextel buy

BUENOS AIRES Jan 28 Argentine media firm Grupo
Clarin S.A. said on Thursday its subsidiary Cablevision
has taken full ownership of Nextel Communications Argentina, the
country's fourth-largest mobile telephone company.
Clarin's move to take 100 percent ownership of Nextel gives
it a greater stake in Argentina's mobile market, in which Nextel
holds a 3 percent share.
In a notice to the country's market regulator, Clarin said
Cablevision, Argentina's leading cable-TV provider, exercised an
option to buy an additional 51 percent stake in Nextel.
The deal is subject to approval by Argentina's media
watchdog ENACOM, established by new President Mauricio Macri who
has eased restrictions on media ownership since he entered
office in December.
Nextel faces much larger competitors in Argentina, such as
Claro, owned by America Movil, Telecom Argentina's
Personal, and Telefonica's Movistar.
Clarin on Sept 14 bought an initial 49 percent stake in
Nextel, a subsidiary of NII Holdings Inc, a Latin
American mobile service provider. Days later the-then AFTIC
media regulator rejected the deal, but that decision was later
suspended by a local court.
Clarin had been locked in a years-long battle with former
President Cristina Fernandez that centred on the so-called
Audiovisual Media Law introduced in 2009 that curbed media
ownership. Clarin said Fernandez was taking deliberate aim at
the company.
In its first month in power, Macri's government dissolved
the AFTIC watchdog and began easing restrictions laid out in the
Audiovisual Media Law.
The law capped corporate ownership of the broadcasting
market, with the controls also applying to the cable sector.
