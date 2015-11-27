版本:
NextEra Energy to sell two power plants in $1.59 bln deal

Nov 27 NextEra Energy Inc's renewable energy unit agreed to sell two natural gas-fired power generation plants to a unit of Energy Future Holdings in a $1.59 billion deal.

NextEra Energy Resources' unit, La Frontera Ventures LLC, will continue to operate the facilities in Texas for an initial period of up to one year.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

