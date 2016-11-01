UPDATE 1-NextEra to sell fiber-optic unit FiberNet for $1.5 bln

(Adds details)
Nov 1 Power producer NextEra Energy Inc
said on Tuesday it would sell its fiber-optic telecommunications
business to Crown Castle International Corp for $1.5
billion in cash.
The unit, FiberNet, delivers telecommunications services in
Florida, Texas and parts of South Central United States.
The unit's network consisted of about 9,230 route miles at
the end of 2015.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases shared wireless
infrastructure, including towers and other structures, in the
United States.
The company's customers include AT&T, T-Mobile
, Verizon Wireless, a unit of Verizon Communications
, and Sprint.
A portion of the proceeds will be used to repay about $370
million of FiberNet's long-term debt, NextEra said.
The deal is expected to add to NextEra's earnings
immediately upon closing, which is likely to occur in the first
half of 2017.
UBS Investment Bank is NextEra's financial adviser and Hogan
Lovells its legal counsel.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)