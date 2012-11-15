版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 02:15 BJT

New Issue- NextEra Energy sells $500 mln in notes

Nov 15 NextEra on Wednesday sold $500 million of
junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $200 million. 
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: NEXTERA ENERGY

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    11/15/2072   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  11/19/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐