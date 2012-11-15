New Issue- NextEra Energy sells $500 mln in notes

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 NextEra on Wednesday sold $500 million of junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEXTERA ENERGY AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2072 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.