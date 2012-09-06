版本:
2012年 9月 6日

NextEra Energy to sell $650 mln equity units

Sept 6 The largest U.S. renewable energy operator, NextEra Energy Inc, said it will sell $650 million worth of equity units to Goldman Sachs, Barclays PLC, and Citigroup Inc.

Each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50 and the proceeds from the sale will be added to the general funds of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, NextEra said.

