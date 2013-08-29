U.S. futures industry regulator NFA comes under fire from within

* NFA "isn't doing all that it could," board member says
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 29 A U.S. futures industry
regulator is falling short in its attempt to keep tabs on
brokers and asset managers, more than a year after the collapse
of one brokerage under its oversight that cost clients hundreds
of millions of dollars, according to one of the regulator's
directors.
Jeff Malec, who was elected to the National Futures
Association (NFA) board of directors earlier this year, told
brokers in an email this month that the regulator "isn't doing
all that it could" to protect futures traders and urged them to
complain about it. The email was obtained by Reuters.
The NFA, which is based in Chicago and funded by industry
fees, has long operated in relative obscurity, overshadowed by
better-known market regulators like the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
That changed last year after brokerage Peregrine Financial
Group, known as PFG, failed due to a 20-year fraud that the
company's founder perpetrated despite yearly audits by the NFA.
Malec, chief executive of Chicago-based futures firm Attain
Capital Management, said in the email that NFA leaders have
ignored complaints about its performance this year.
He sent it to NFA members known as introducing brokers, or
IBs, who accept orders to buy and sell futures contracts from
customers but do not hold their money.
"If you feel (like I do) that the NFA isn't doing all that
it could (that someone should be fired over PFG ... Review
processes are a mess. That the teams that come in and audit your
IB are dangerously inexperienced...) please let those thoughts
be known," Malec wrote in an Aug. 5 email.
NFA President Dan Roth declined to comment on the email. NFA
Chairman Chris Hehmeyer said the association had implemented a
number of improvements since Peregrine's collapse.
Roth offered to resign after Peregrine failed, but the NFA
board rejected his offer, Hehmeyer said.
"We have done a lot of work here to dig into what went wrong
with PFG," Hehmeyer. "We always strive to do better."
Malec, whose firm had money at Peregrine when it failed, was
one of the NFA's biggest critics after the collapse. He declined
to comment on the email.
Peregrine's failure shook confidence in the futures industry
less than a year after the collapse of larger brokerage MF
Global. The NFA was Peregrine's front-line auditor, although the
CFTC also oversaw the firm. Exchange operator CME Group Inc
oversaw MF Global.
Peregrine's founder, Russell Wasendorf Sr., said in a note
last year that he had duped "unquestioning" regulators from the
NFA by falsifying bank statements. He began a 50-year prison
sentence for fraud in February.
A study released in January, commissioned by the NFA and
conducted by an outside consulting firm, found that auditors of
Peregrine lacked the skepticism needed to assess the risk of
fraud. The NFA said at the time that it would adopt an extensive
list of recommendations in the report.
The board plans to file a report in November on its progress
in implementing changes, Hehmeyer said. The NFA also is
surveying members, he said.
Malec said in the email that he surveyed brokers following
his election in January and that roughly half the respondents
were unhappy with the NFA. The NFA's board and leadership
"widely dismissed and ignored" the results, he said.
The NFA in 2007 charged Attain Capital with using misleading
promotional materials, failing to properly maintain financial
records, and failing to supervise employees. The firm paid a
$25,000 fine, but Malec denied the charges.