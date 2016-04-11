NFL decides against live stream of London games next season

| April 11
April 11 The National Football League has
decided against live streaming its three London games next
season, choosing instead to focus on streaming its Thursday
night games on Twitter, a spokesman told Reuters.
The league has been experimenting with live streaming games
as more consumers are watching shows online and cancelling their
cable subscriptions. Last year, the NFL partnered with Yahoo Inc
to live stream a London game as part of an effort to
gain more international viewers.
Last week, the league announced that it had chosen Twitter
as its exclusive partner for streaming its Thursday
night games. As part of that deal, the league has
decided against live streaming the London games for the upcoming
season, the NFL spokesman said.
"When we discussed potential streaming packages with
interested parties, there were many options on the table,
including the London games," the NFL spokesman wrote in an email
statement to Reuters. "Ultimately the package we agreed on with
Twitter involved ten of our Thursday night games which we felt
was the best option at that point."
Twitter's more than 800 million users, as well as
non-registered users, will be able to stream the Thursday games
live for free. Neither Twitter nor the NFL revealed the value of
their deal but the tech website Re/code said it was less than
$10 million.
The league, which had an estimated annual revenue of $12
billion last year, did not rule out live streaming London games
in the future.
"We'll continue to evaluate options to put our games on
digital platforms, making them as widely accessible to fans
around the world as possible," the spokesman wrote.
Given the NFL's interest in expanding its international
reach, it is likely the league ultimately will live stream those
games in coming years, said Marc Ganis, president of
Chicago-based consulting firm Sports Corp, who has worked
closely with the NFL.
"The NFL was happy with the game on Yahoo last year and
about one-third of that audience was international," Ganis said.
"There is an international market for these games."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Trott)