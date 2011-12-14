UPDATE 1-NFL reaches nine-year broadcast deal with CBS, Fox, NBC

Dec 14 The National Football League (NFL)
said it has agreed with broadcasters CBS Corp, FOX and
NBC for a new nine-year broadcast rights agreement that runs
through the 2022 season.
As per the new deal, CBS will televise the American Football
Conference package of Sunday afternoon games that it acquired in
1998.
Fox will continue with the National Football Conference
package of Sunday afternoon games that it acquired in 1994.
NBC will again carry the Sunday Night Football package of
primetime games that it acquired in 2006. NBC will continue to
televise the Thursday night NFL season Kickoff game to open each
season and will add the annual Thanksgiving primetime game
starting in 2012.
The nine-year terms are the longest for NFL's television
agreements with over-the-air broadcasters.
The NFL in September announced an eight year, $15.2 billion
extension with Walt Disney Co's ESPN for Monday Night
Football. The deal, which included additional rights beyond just
the TV broadcast, represented a roughly 73 percent increase over
the previous contract.