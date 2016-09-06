UPDATE 1-Kaepernick jersey becomes NFL best seller after anthem protest

(Adds past sales history)
By Amy Tennery
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Colin Kaepernick jerseys were
the top-selling jersey on the National Football League's
official online store on Tuesday, weeks after he took a position
to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United
States.
Kaepernick, a San Francisco 49ers quarterback, declined to
stand during the playing of the national anthem ahead of a
pre-season game late last month and a game last week, prompting
both outrage and support from NFL players and fans across the
country.
On a list of all jerseys available on NFLShop.com,
Kaepernick's was first when arranged by "Top Sellers,"
surpassing the jerseys for high-profile rookie players Carson
Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Ezekiel Elliott of the
Dallas Cowboys.
Nike Inc, maker of the NFL's jerseys, said on Tuesday
it does not comment on the sales of individual products.
Sales of Kaepernick's jersey have soared since he began his
protest, according to an ESPN report over the weekend that cited
"a source with knowledge of sales numbers."
Kaepernick is the 49er's No. 2 quarterback, behind Blaine
Gabbert, who was named the team's starter for its home opener
against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
Prior to the high-profile protest, the jersey bearing
Kaepernick's name and number had been the 20th most popular of
all those belonging to 49ers players, online sports publication
SB Nation reported over the weekend.
The 49ers on Tuesday said they had no immediate comment
about the sales of Kaepernick's jerseys. The NFL could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Since Kaepernick began his protest, many fans have said on
social media that they want to purchase his jersey as a sign of
solidarity.
"I've never watched a football game but I've just bought a
Colin Kaepernick jersey that I will proudly wear," tweeted
Twitter user Sean on Friday.
"I need a Colin Kaepernick jersey asap," tweeted Oliver
Ellison on Tuesday. "(It's) iconic now."
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Bernard Orr)