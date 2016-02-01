NFL says NBC, CBS to share Thursday Night Football broadcast

Feb 1 The National Football League said CBS Corp would share the broadcast of its primetime "Thursday Night Football" games with NBC.

NBC, owned by Comcast Corp, and CBS will broadcast five games each in 2016 and 2017, the NFL said on Monday. (bit.ly/1PMOjD8)

"Both CBS and NBC will produce Thursday Night Football with their lead broadcasters and production teams, and both will contribute to the production of Thursday Night Football exclusively on NFL Network," it said.

The NFL also said it was in "active" talks with potential partners for streaming Thursday Night Football games.

NFL will get about $225 million each in rights fees from CBS and NBC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1nIO06y)

CBS paid $300 million in rights fees to NFL for this season, the Journal reported.

In October, Yahoo became the NFL's first over-the-top streaming partner, when the Internet company broadcast a game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. That game got 33.6 million views. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)