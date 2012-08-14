NFL-Olympic medalist sprinter Demps signs up with league

Aug 14 Jeff Demps, a silver medalist for the United States at the London Olympics as part of the men's 4x100 metres relay team, has signed up to play in the National Football League (NFL), the league's website reported on Tuesday.

Demps, a running back with the University of Florida, skipped the 2012 NFL draft in order to focus on making the U.S. Olympics team.

NFL.com said Demps had filed papers with the league and would be available as a free agent.

The Florida native made 2,470 rushing yards and had 23 touchdowns in four years for the Gators, where he was also effective on kick-return duties.

Demps won a national football championship with Florida in 2009 while also winning national NCAA titles in the 60 metres indoor and 100 metres outdoor.

The U.S. finished second to double Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates in the men's 4x100 metres final in London. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Cincinnati; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)