Dads, pups, Kardashian battle for Super Bowl ad buzz

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 29 Dads comfort crying kids and
animals look adorable as brands take a play-it-safe route this
year in the fiercely fought ad battle that will unfold during
Sunday's broadcast of the Super Bowl.
Companies spent up to a record $4.5 million for 30 seconds
during the U.S. football championship that traditionally draws
more than 100 million viewers, the year's biggest TV audience.
The contest between the New England Patriots and Seattle
Seahawks will be broadcast on Comcast Corp's NBC.
With so much on the line, many marketers are turning to
upbeat messages and striking tones of unity, festivity and
triumph over adversity, experts said. Dozens of commercials and
teasers have already been released online.
"We are going to see safe humor and advertisers sticking
with broadly popular themes," said Tim Calkins, marketing
professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of
Management.
Anheuser-Busch InBev's Budweiser, which scored a
year ago with a heart-warming ad about a puppy and the brand's
trademark Clydesdales, is returning to that theme. On Thursday,
its new "Lost Dog" ad topped rankings by iSpot, which tracks
video views and social media comments, and had been watched more
than 6 million times on YouTube.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's spot for T-Mobile
also generated buzz. Mocking her celebrity, Kardashian warns
that other carriers take back unused data that customers could
use to view photos of her, while T-Mobile lets users keep data
for up to a year.
Three brands - Toyota, Nissan and
Unilever's Dove Men+Care - are celebrating fatherhood.
Dove's ad shows doting dads rushing to help an upset child or
dancing at a daughter's wedding.
Fifteen advertisers are joining the game for the first time.
They include glue maker Loctite, Skittles candies, and cruise
operator Carnival Corp.
The NFL will inject a serious note with a public service
announcement that urges an end to domestic violence, an issue
that tarnished the league this season.
Viewers also will see surprises, as some brands withhold
their commercials until the game.
So far, few ads are stirring controversy this year.
Web services company GoDaddy pulled its planned commercial
after animal lovers said it seemed to promote puppy mills. The
company will run a different ad in its place, GoDaddy CEO Blake
Irving wrote on the company's blog.
"We hope it makes you laugh," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)