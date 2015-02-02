Northrop Grumman buys Super Bowl air time

WASHINGTON Feb 1 Northrop Grumman Corp,
the third-largest U.S. weapons maker, played up its legacy of
building advanced aircraft in its first ever Super Bowl
advertisement, as it competes for a major new bomber contract.
The maker of the B-2 bomber is competing with a team made up
of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, the No. 2
and No. 1 Pentagon suppliers, respectively, to build a new
bomber for the U.S. Air Force.
Randy Belote, a spokesman for Northrop said the ad aired in
just two markets: Washington and Dayton, Ohio, home to the Air
Force's aviation contracting arm, which is gearing up to pick a
winning bidder to build a new aircraft that is slated to cost
half a billion dollars. He declined to say how much the ad cost.
The ad, part of the company's "national brand campaign,"
shows a series of the company's "flying wings," including the
YB-35 prototype from the 1940s, then the B-2 Spirit bomber
developed in the 1980s and finally the X-47B unmanned system
being developed for the Navy.
It ends with another flying wing shape draped in a sheet.
"Building aircraft, the likes of which the world has never
seen before," the narrator intones. "This is what we do."
Defense analyst Richard Aboulafia of the Virginia-based Teal
Group, said the ad showed the importance of the bomber contract
for Northrop, and capitalized on its strongest selling point:
its flying wing heritage.
"To mix sports metaphors, they're making a full-court press
for the last combat aircraft contract that matters for another
decade. Both competitors need this contract to remain in the
military airframe business," Aboulafia said.
Defense contractors often pay for advertisements in
Washington publications and on billboards near the Pentagon when
a key competition is nearing an end. But Super Bowl ads are
rare, if not unprecedented.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Stephen Coates)