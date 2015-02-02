版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日

Super Bowl sets U.S. TV record with 114.4 million viewers -NBC

LOS ANGELES Feb 2 The Super Bowl averaged 114.4 million viewers on Sunday, making it the most-watched telecast in U.S. television history, broadcaster NBC said according to Nielsen data.

The New England Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the final seconds of the NFL championship game topped last year's record Super Bowl, which drew an average of 112.2 million live viewers. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
