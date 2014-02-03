Budweiser scores buzz in Super Bowl ad battle

| NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
The Budweiser ads took the two top spots in online buzz
immediately following the game, according to iSpot, which tracks
video views and social media comments. One showed a soldier
coming home to a parade, and the other featured a Labrador puppy
and the beermaker's famous Clydesdale horses.
Brands paid $4 million on average for 30 seconds of ad time
during the game, seen by an estimated 100 million viewers who
annually make it U.S. television's most-watched event. The
Seattle Seahawks crushed the Denver Broncos 43-8.
Budweiser, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, and
other brands opted to stir people's emotions, rather than seek
cheap laughs, said Tim Calkins, marketing professor at
Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, which
annually reviews Super Bowl ads.
"We are seeing companies talk about more inspirational
topics," Calkins said. "I think this reflects a little bit how
people are feeling in the country. People are feeling a little
hopeful."
A Cheerios commercial, featuring parents telling their
daughter she will soon have a brother, won high marks from
advertising executives and marketing experts. Some complaints
appeared online last year when Cheerios used the same couple, a
black man and a white woman.
"I liked the Cheerios spot, the bravery of it and the fact
they didn't run from consumers who didn't like it," said Brett
Craig, executive creative director for Deutsch LA.
Companies relied especially heavily on celebrities this
year, from Ellen DeGeneres for a new Beats Music app to former
quarterback Tim Tebow for T-Mobile US Inc, which played
off his free agency to promote their message that consumers
shouldn't need a contract. Tebow was seen in a variety of jobs,
including as a rock singer.
Adding star salaries and production costs likely brought the
cost of some campaigns to over $10 million, according to
advertising executives.
Auto makers dominated the telecast. Chrysler - which scored
with a Clint Eastwood pitch in 2012 - again stood out, featuring
72-year-old folk singer Bob Dylan in a pitch for the new
Chrysler 200 sedan. Dylan's song "Things Have Changed" played in
the background as the singer appeared on screen to narrate a
story that celebrated America and U.S. auto workers.
"It was very skillful and epic," said Andrew Essex, vice
chairman at advertising agency Droga5. Other experts, however,
said viewers complained online that Dylan had sold out.
Luxury carmaker Maserati, owned by Fiat, surprised
with a dramatic 90-second ad starring young actress Quvenzhane
Wallis and featuring tornadoes, waves and flocks of flying
birds. The ad promoted a new lower-priced Maserati that starts
at $67,000.
Jerry Seinfeld reunited with cast members from his hit 1990s
sitcom for an episode of his online show "Comedians in Cars
Getting Coffee" on Sony Corp 's Crackle.com. Part of the
episode aired during halftime.
Internet domain company GoDaddy.com, known for its racy ads,
featured a real-life machine engineer who announced in this
year's ad she was quitting her job to run a puppeteer business.
SodaStream's ad with sultry actress Scarlett
Johansson fell flat, according to Jim Elliott, chief executive
officer of Y&R.
"I thought SodaStream was trying to score points with
celebrity and didn't deliver on the idea," he said.
As many ads were previewed online ahead of the game, the
usual sense of anticipation was not there, said Jim Joseph,
president of the North America division for Cohn & Wolfe, who
discussed the ads with viewers through Twitter. Ads or teasers
were viewed 130 million times before kickoff, according to
iSpot.
"People are a little disappointed in general," Joseph said.
"There doesn't seem to be the surprise factor that we have seen
in other years."
The blowout victory by Seattle likely reduced the audience
for second-half ads, said Claudia Caplan, senior vice president
for business development at MDC Partners. "There have to be a
lot of people who just bailed," she said.