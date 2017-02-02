Companies hope for Super Bowl boost with creative ads

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 2 When the New England Patriots
and Atlanta Falcons face off in Sunday's Super Bowl, it will be
one of the most-watched television programs in the United
States.
That massive audience, which totaled nearly 112 million
viewers last year, makes the Super Bowl a prime spot for
advertisers, who are paying 21st Century Fox Inc as
much as $5 million for a 30-second spot.
"The price, every year, keeps going up and up and up,"
Adweek Executive Editor Tony Case told Reuters. "There has
always been an assumption that there is going to be high demand
for Super Bowl ads, because this is a huge audience, one of the
biggest live audiences of the year," Case said.
But, he said, many advertisers are looking for less costly
ways to get their products out, by concentrating on social media
campaigns that are timed and themed to take advantage of the
hype surrounding the Super Bowl.
For example, Kraft Heinz Co came up with a
Change.org petition to declare the Monday after the Super Bowl a
national holiday.
Case said celebrities, a good story and a well-shot spot are
hallmarks of a successful ad.
"Budweiser is telling the immigrant story in its ad,
specifically the story of one of its founders, Adolphus Busch,
who immigrated to America. The ad is very moving, very
poignant," Case said.
"It's a 60-second ad, but also sort of touches on the topic
of immigrants, which is a very hot topic now. Budweiser says
they did not intend that, but, at the same time, they have their
social media team at the ready on Super Bowl on Sunday to answer
anything that might happen in the social media sphere," he
added.
For the first time ever, posh jeweler Tiffany & Co,
the creator of the Super Bowl Vince Lombardi trophy, will place
an advertisement during the game featuring singer Lady Gaga.
"As usual, celebrities are big story in this year's Super
Bowl. Brands often turn to celebrities because of instant
recognition, instant impact," Case said.
Other celebrities making appearances in ads are singer
Justin Timberlake and actress Melissa McCarthy.
Four-time winning Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who leads
his New England Patriots on the field again this year, will
appear during commercial break in a 360-degree ad for Intel Corp
.
(Reporting by Aleksandra Michalska in New York; Editing by
Melissa Fares and Lisa Shumaker)