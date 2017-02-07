Bell Media says Super Bowl ratings drop, cites ruling on commercials

TORONTO Feb 7 The Canadian broadcaster of
Sunday's U.S. National Football League's Super Bowl game said
its ratings fell 39 percent from last year after a broadcast
regulator ruled it could no longer substitute its commercials
into U.S. feeds available in the country.
Bell Media, part of BCE Inc, said the game
attracted an average audience of 4.47 million viewers across
three of its main channels, compared with 7.32 million last
year, when the game was only shown on its CTV channel.
The loss of viewership likely occurred as Canadians tuned in
to the Fox Television feed instead, with its U.S. commercials
that many consider funnier and more sophisticated.
Fox does not sell advertising in Canada, so its viewership
is not measured by Numeris, the main broadcast measurement
company in Canada. Fox Sports did not immediately respond to a
query about its Canadian audience.
"It's the outcome we predicted despite our efforts to
mitigate the audience loss," Bell media spokesman Scott
Henderson said in a statement. "The CRTC's decision is clearly
having a direct and negative impact on Canadian viewers,
advertisers, and the broader broadcasting and creative
community."
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission (CRTC) singled out the Super Bowl in a January 2015
ruling that stopped Bell from inserting domestic ads into the
U.S. feed, a practice known as simultaneous substitution.
Bell said it is halfway through a binding contract in which
it pays tens of millions of dollars for Super Bowl rights, fees
it is less able to recoup with the lost advertising revenue due
to the decision.
BCE and the NFL have appealed in federal court to overturn
the ruling.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)