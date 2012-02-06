Chrysler's "Halftime" ad: a roadmap for America?

| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Feb 5 Is what is good for
Chrysler good for America?
The auto maker courted controversy and won kudos for a
two-minute Super Bowl advertisement that was less a car sales
pitch than a political message in a presidential election year.
Rugged Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood proclaimed it was
"Halftime in America" in the spot that did not mention a
Chrysler car or truck but intoned that the automaker's
successful turnaround could be used as an example for the United
States as it struggles with high unemployment and a slow
economic growth rate.
"Detroit's showing us it can be done," Eastwood said.
Traffic on Twitter showed overwhelmingly positive comments
for the advertisement. The "Dirty Harry" star and Academy
Award-winning director spoke to Americans as if he were a
football coach making a halftime speech encouraging his team to
work together to win in the second half.
"This country can't be knocked out with one punch,"
Eastwood said in the ad. "We get right back up again and when we
do the world is going to hear the roar of our engines. Yeah,
it's halftime America. And, our second half is about to begin."
In the second half of Sunday's game, the New York Giants
overcame a one-point halftime deficit to win the NFL's
championship, 21-17, over the New England Patriots.
The TV spot was the last shown before the start of the
second half of Sunday's game.
A 30-second spot in this year's game televised by NBC cost
$3.5 million. Chrysler has not said how much the Eastwood spot
cost.
It was the second straight year that Chrysler ran a
two-minute spot that was unconventional and drew much internet
buzz.
Last year's ad featured rapper Eminem and attached "Imported
from Detroit" to Chrysler products, a moniker present in this
year's version as well. That ad has been seen more than 21
million times on YouTube and Chrysler executives say it helped
push U.S. sales of the automaker's brands including Jeep, Dodge,
Ram trucks and Chrysler up 24 percent last year.
Chrysler, the third-biggest U.S. automaker, faced
liquidation in 2009 before it was bailed out with $12.5 billion
in loans from the Obama Administration. It underwent a
restructuring bankruptcy that left it under the control of
Italy's Fiat SpA and its hard-charging chief executive,
Sergio Marchionne.
Marchionne is now the CEO of both Fiat and Chrysler. Fiat
owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler.
STANDING OVATION
Chrysler, which employs the most auto workers in the city of
Detroit, last week reported its first full-year profit since
2005. It forecast operating profit would rise 50 percent to $3
billion in 2012, based on an expected 30 percent jump in sales
of its cars and trucks.
Last May, the company repaid its U.S. government loans.
Marchionne was in Las Vegas on Sunday where he showed the
"Halftime in America" advertisement to Chrysler dealers at an
auto dealers convention.
The dealers received the ad warmly, giving it and Marchionne
a standing ovation. He did not talk with reporters on Sunday and
refused to talk about the Super Bowl ad on Saturday when he held
a press conference.
"I think it was the best Super Bowl ad," Joe Massey, a
Chrysler dealer in Alabama who was in Las Vegas for the dealer
convention, said after the advertisement aired on television.
"It hits the right tone and goes straight to your heart."
The Chrysler ad featuring Eastwood generated the third-most
Twitter traffic of Sunday's Super Bowl ads, according a measure
by Boston advertising and social media agency Mullen. That was
the highest Twitter volume of any of the nine automakers airing
pitches during the game's broadcast.
The 81-year-old Eastwood played a retired Ford factory
worker in Detroit in the 2008 movie, "Gran Torino" and he
received high praise from some in the auto industry for his
pitchman performance.
Mike Jackson, CEO of AutoNation, the largest U.S. auto
dealership group, on Twitter reposted a comment saying: "Clint
Eastwood could get elected president with that ad."
"Powerful spot," David Axelrod, a senior adviser to
President Obama's re-election team, said on Twitter. White House
communications director Dan Pfeiffer also on Twitter said:
"Saving the America Auto Industry: Something Eminem and Clint
Eastwood can agree on."
Obama campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt said the campaign had no
involvement with the ad.
The Obama administration has yet to act on a $3.5 billion
loan proposal from Chrysler for Department of Energy funds to
help spur the development of more fuel-efficient automobiles.
Gualberto Ranieri, chief spokesman for Marchionne and for
Chrysler, declined to comment on the notion that the
advertisement was a thank-you gift to the Obama administration.
"The advertisement speaks for itself," said Ranieri.