REPEAT-Super Bowl draws lower ratings than previous two NFL championship games

Feb 6 Fox's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the 21st Century Fox unit.

The 48.8 rating is lower than the previous two Super Bowls, despite a thrilling finish that saw the New England Patriots pull off a 25-point comeback to win the National Football League's first overtime Super Bowl.

The overnight rating measures 56 major markets in the United States, which represents about 70 percent of the country and is an early indication of what the final number will be. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
