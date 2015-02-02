Nationwide Insurance defends controversial Super Bowl ad

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 Nationwide Insurance defended its Super Bowl ad featuring a "dead" boy, saying on Monday that it was intended to start a conversation about preventable accidents, not sell insurance.
The ad, labeled by one Twitter user as "the most depressing ever", has a young mop-haired boy saying sadly that he won't be able to learn to ride a bicycle or get married because he "died from an accident."
The ad goes on to show an overflowing bathtub, a under-sink cabinet containing cleaning materials with the doors ajar, and a wall-mounted flatscreen TV that has crashed to the floor.
A female voice intones that at Nationwide, "we believe in protecting what matters most - your kids."
The response was overwhelmingly negative.
"Hope you guys are having a great day. Did you know your kid is probably gonna die soon? Enjoy your nachos & funeral planning!," Rob Fee of Louisville, Kentucky tweeted.
Nationwide was unapologetic.
"While some did not care for the ad, we hope it served to begin a dialogue to make safe happen for children everywhere," the company said on its website. (bit.ly/166llio)
Companies paid up to a record $4.5 million for 30 seconds during the game on Comcast Corp's NBC network seen by an estimated 100 million-plus viewers, the year's biggest television audience.
Apart from Nationwide's ad, Coca-Cola stood out with an anti-bullying message, while brewer Budweiser, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, played on happier emotions by again featuring a labrador puppy.
The New England Patriots won Sunday's game, beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec