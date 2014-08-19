版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 20日 星期三 04:37 BJT

Japanese auto parts maker NGK to plead guilty to price-fixing

WASHINGTON Aug 19 NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $52.1 million fine over conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for various automotive parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The Japanese auto parts maker conspired to set prices for spark plugs, standard oxygen sensors and air fuel ration sensors installed in cars that were sold to auto makers in the United States and elsewhere, the agency said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Eric Beech)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐