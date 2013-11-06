NGL Energy to buy pipeline company for $890 mln

Nov 6 Propane gas supplier NGL Energy Partners LP said it would buy Gavilon LLC, a pipeline company partly owned by funds managed by Soros Fund Management, for $890 million.

Gavilon mainly operates integrated oil storage, terminal and pipeline assets in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana and has a complementary crude oil and refined products supply, marketing and logistics business, NGL said.

Other Gavilon shareholders are funds controlled by Ospraie Management and General Atlantic.