NGL Energy to buy pipeline company for $890 mln

BRIEF-Shenzhen Stock Exchange's unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
Nov 6 Propane gas supplier NGL Energy Partners LP said it would buy Gavilon LLC, a pipeline company partly owned by funds managed by Soros Fund Management, for $890 million.
Gavilon mainly operates integrated oil storage, terminal and pipeline assets in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana and has a complementary crude oil and refined products supply, marketing and logistics business, NGL said.
Other Gavilon shareholders are funds controlled by Ospraie Management and General Atlantic.
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.
LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.