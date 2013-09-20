版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五 19:37 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners to offer 4.1 mln common units (Sept. 19)

(Corrects third bullet to say underwriters will have an option to purchase additional units) Sept 19 NGL Energy Partners LP : * Announces public offering of common units * Says offering 4.1 million common units * Says to use proceeds from the public offering, including underwriters' option to purchase additional common units, to repay debt incurred in connection with recent acquisitions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
