UPDATE 3-NGL Energy plugs into oil transport with $693 mln buy

* NGL says will pay $150 mln in cash

* Says equity portion about $433 mln

* Sees recommending increase in distribution

* Shares rise as much as 15 pct; hit 2-month high

By Swetha Gopinath

May 21 NGL Energy Partners LP will buy equity interests in High Sierra Energy LP and its general partner for $693 million to add crude oil transportation and water treatment services and reduce its exposure to propane retailing business.

The deal will help NGL, which stores, transports and retails propane used for heating and making petrochemicals, benefit from a shortage of facilities that can move rising crude oil supplies from shale fields to the refining hub in the Gulf Coast.

This scarcity prompted natural gas pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP to buy Sunoco Inc for $5.35 billion.

High Sierra's crude oil segment handles about 50,000 barrels per day and controls three crude oil terminals, while its water treatment segment handles over 80,000 barrels of water per day, NGL said in a statement on Monday.

The rapid growth of hydraulic fracturing technique and the regulatory requirement to treat waste water from shale drilling have boosted demand for companies such as High Sierra.

"While the water handling operations were somewhat unexpected, the assets are a nice addition to the portfolio," RBC Capital Markets analyst T.J. Schultz wrote in a note.

NGL shares rose as much as 15 percent to a two-month high of $24 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's move to crude oil transportation coincides with a gradual decline in propane prices, largely due to the warmer-than-normal U.S. winter and increasing output from the Bakken in North Dakota and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas.

The equity portion of the deal is expected to be about $433 million and the cash portion about $150 million, based on High Sierra's expected debt at the closing of the deal in early June, NGL said.

For the quarter ending June 30, NGL expects to recommend a 14 percent increase in its annual distribution to $1.65 per unit.

Robert W Baird & Co Inc advised NGL.