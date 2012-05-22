版本:
New Issue-NGPL PipeCo LLC sells $550 mln notes

May 22 NGPL PipeCo LLC on Tuesday
sold $550 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclays, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NGPL PIPECO LLC	
	
AMT $550 MLN    COUPON 9.625 PCT   MATURITY    06/01/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 9.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/25/2012	
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 842 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

