Spain's NH Hoteles says receives offer from KKR

MADRID Oct 26 Spanish hotel group NH Hoteles said on Friday that its board has received an offer from U.S. private equity firm KKR to buy bonds that can be converted into shares.

NH Hoteles, in which nationalised Spanish lender Bankia holds a 15.7 percent stake, said in a statement that its conversations with KKR do not ensure that a definitive agreement will be reached.

