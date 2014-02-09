UPDATE 1-NHL-Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

Feb 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games.

- - -

Bruins 7, Senators 2

The Bruins have hit the Olympic break as the hottest team in the NHL as center Patrice Bergeron, a member of Team Canada, scored two goals to power Boston to a 7-2 pasting of the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins were missing captain Zdeno Chara, who left for the Olympics early to carry the flag for Slovakia at the opening ceremony in Sochi, but still improved to 8-1-2 in their last 11 games.

They are 20-3-2 in their last 25 home games and 23-6-2 at home overall this season.

Bergeron also had an assist while Chris Kelly, Jarome Iginla, Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand and Carl Soderberg also scored for the Bruins.

- - -

Flyers 2, Flames 1

Centers Brayden Schenn and Scott Hartnell scored goals and goaltender Ray Emery made 32 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

The Flyers (30-23-6) have won four straight games and are among the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference going into the Olympic break.

The Flames (22-29-7) lost for only the second time in eight games and are way behind in the playoff chase in the West.

- - -

Blues 4, Jets 3 (shootout)

Right wings T.J. Oshie and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the shootout to give the St Louis Blues a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets and lift the Blues into first place in the Central Division.

Goalie Brian Elliott stopped shots by center Bryan Little and left wing Andrew Ladd in the shootout for the Blues.

The win gave the Blues 84 points, the same total as the Chicago Blackhawks, but the Blues (39-12-6) have more wins and have played three fewer games than Chicago.

A power-play goal by Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien tied the game at 3-3 at 13:43 of the third period.

- - -

Canadiens 4, Hurricanes 1

Center David Desharnais scored two goals and goaltender Carey Price made 31 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1.

Desharnais and center Ryan White scored in an 85-second span in the waning minutes of the second period as the Canadiens wiped out a 1-0 deficit.

Montreal takes a three-game winning streak into the layoff but left winger and U.S. team hopeful Max Pacioretty might not get to Sochi after he departed with a lower-body injury in the first period after he crashed into the net.

- - -

Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three goals in just under five minutes in the third period to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1, extending their home winning streak to seven games.

It was the seventh loss in a row for the Canucks, who lost all five games of their road trip. The Maple Leafs also snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Canucks.

Left winger Mason Raymond, right winger Phil Kessel and left winger James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs (32-22-6). Center Ryan Kesler scored for Vancouver (27-24-9).

- - -

Ducks 5, Predators 2

After scoring just twice in three straight home losses, the Anaheim Ducks found their offense again as left winger Emerson Etem's tip-in goal at 4:51 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and Anaheim captured a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

Center Mathieu Perreault tacked on his 12th goal of the season at 8:04 of the third after a giveaway by Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis and center Ryan Getzlaf bagged an empty-netter at 19:24, his second of the night and 29th of the season.

The Ducks (41-14-5) head into the 20-day break with an NHL-best 87 points.

The Predators (25-24-10) lost their third straight game and missed out on a chance to move within two points of the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

- - - -

Avalanche 5, Islanders 2

Center Matt Duchene's two quick second-period goals proved just enough for the Colorado Avalanche as they snapped a two-game losing streak, holding off a New York Islanders third-period comeback in a 5-2 win.

With his side already 1-0 up, Duchene's goals came just three minutes apart midway through the second period.

Colorado improved to 37-16-5 while the Islanders dropped to 22-30-8.

- - -

Lightning 4, Red Wings 2

Alex Killorn popped in the eventual game-winner with 3:11 remaining as the Tampa Bay Lightning banked two crucial points with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay improved to 33-20-5 and eased seven points ahead of Detroit (26-20-12) in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.

The goal was Killorn's 14th of the season. Right wing Teddy Purcell earned his 23rd assist and center Tom Pyatt added his third assist after scoring his first goal earlier.

- - -

Capitals 3, Devils 0

With his parents watching from the stands, Washington Capitals defenseman Julien Brouillette made his first NHL goal a game-winner in a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Brouillette snapped a wrist shot past Devils goaltender Cory Schneider 10:50 into the third period before left winger Marty Erat and defenseman Karl Alzner scored empty-netters as the Capitals won their second straight game.

The Capitals (27-23-9) snapped a seven-game losing streak against Metropolitan Division opponents and moved two points ahead of the Devils (24-22-13) in the Eastern Conference standings.

- - -

Stars 2, Coyotes 1

For the second time in four days, the Dallas Stars took care of the Phoenix Coyotes, beating their former Pacific Division rivals 2-1.

Dallas, which went 6-1-2 in their final nine games before the break, also won 3-1 at Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Stars (27-21-10) got goals from left winger Ray Whitney in the first period and from rookie right winger Valeri Nichushkin in the second.

Goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 26 shots.