NHL-Labour deal worries hang over Stanley Cup final

| NEWARK, New Jersey
NEWARK, New Jersey May 30 The threat of another
bitter labour dispute was left hanging over the start of the
Stanley Cup finals when NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced
on Wednesday that negotiations on a new deal with the players
should begin in the next few weeks.
In his 'State of the League' address ahead of Game One of
the finals between the New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings,
Bettman downplayed the possibility of another lost season like
the 2004-2005 campaign.
But with National Hockey League players association (NHLPA)
chief Donald Fehr looking on, the atmosphere inside the
Prudential Center was cool and businesslike with neither side
willing to reveal their hand.
"My guess is that within the next few weeks will begin in
small groups or larger groups to set the table about what we
each might want to talk about," Bettman said.
"We look forward, finally, to beginning meetings with the
players association.
"The goal obviously is to reach a collective bargaining
agreement that can take the game and the business to even high
levels than have been reached over the past seven seasons.
"It remains my hope that constructive negotiations can begin
soon and culminate quickly."
Bettman painted a rosy picture of the NHL as a business and
boasted that the league had played to 96 percent of capacity
during regular season, pulling in close to 21.5 million fans and
generating a record of $3.3 billion in revenue.
With players currently receiving 57 percent of that
revenue, owners are expected to seek a bigger slice in the next
deal to move closer to a 50-50 split.
The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire
on Sept. 15.
"There are probably a host of things that we and the
players' association would like to focus on, seven years is a
long time (for the deal) to be in place," Bettman said. "During
that time we've seen the game grow.
"We've seen incredible competitive balance, we've seen
revenues set records each year but that doesn't mean that there
aren't going to be adjustments that each of us would want to
look at."
Bettman also touched on a couple of the league's trouble
spots, including the Phoenix Coyotes, which the league continues
to operate as it continues to search for an owner.
Former San Jose Sharks executive Greg Jamison is close to a
deal to take over the club Bettman said, adding there was no
"Plan B" in place to move the franchise to Quebec City.
DEBT REFINANCING
While the Devils were warming up for Game One of the
championship series, Bettman was addressing the future of a team
which has been on shaky financial footing while owner Jeffery
Vanderbeek looks for investors.
Despite their success on the ice, the Devils are reported to
be $80 million in debt and Bettman confirmed that Vanderbeek was
close to refinancing that debt.
But it was the looming labour negotiations that dominated
the 30-minute briefing with Bettman denying speculation the
league and players were on the path to another lockout.
"I don't understand both the speculation and the degree of
negativity considering we, the league and players association
have yet to have a substantive discussion on what we may each be
looking for in collective bargaining," said Bettman.
"If someone is suggesting that it is because there is
something in the water, people still have the NFL and NBA on the
brain or just looking for news on a slow day because it is
nothing more than speculation."
One of the items that will be included in the negotiations
is the NHL's future participation in the Winter Olympics.
With the next two Winter Games set for Sochi, Russia (2014)
and Pyeongchang, South Korea (2018), NHL owners have been
lukewarm about shutting down the league mid-season and allowing
players to go overseas.
"There are a whole host of issues that relate to the
competitiveness of our season and what Olympic participation
might do to that," said Bettman.
"The benefits from the Olympics have to be evaluated as we
balance it against the impact it has.
"We have to take into account where the next two Olympics
will be.
"Having said that, I look at this as problem solving that we
need to do with the players association.
"It's a joint decision we have to do in the best interest of
the league and the players."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)