BRIEF-US safety regulator issues warning about possible counterfeit air bags used as relacement parts in cars involved in accidents

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
DETROIT Oct 10 * US safety regulator issue warning to consumers regarding possible counterfeit
air bags used as relacement parts in cars involved in accidents * Nhtsa says counterfeit replacement air bags may not deploy or expel metal
shrapnel in an accident * Nhtsa says not aware of any deaths or injuries connected to counterfeit air
bags * Nhtsa says full scope of problem uncertain, but it believes issue affects
less than 0.1 percent of US vehicle fleet * Nhtsa says only vehicles that have had air bags replaced in past three years
by repair shop that is not part o new car dealership may be at risk
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.