UPDATE 1-NHTSA evaluates complaints of coil spring fracture in Nissan cars

May 18 U.S. vehicle safety regulators have
launched a preliminary evaluation of about 130,000 Nissan Versa
cars after receiving complaints about fractures in the front
suspension coil spring.
No fatalities have been reported from the defect so far, the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on
Monday. (1.usa.gov/1JpHzw1)
Owners of some of the cars complained the fractures could
lead to tire punctures or brake line damages while driving.
Preliminary analysis indicates that the failures occur without
warning and can happen at any speed, the NHTSA said.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
could lead to a recall if regulators determine there is a
defect.
"Nissan is cooperating fully to answer the agency's
questions regarding this issue in a timely manner. Nissan is
committed to a high level of customer safety, service and
satisfaction," Nissan North America spokesman Steve Yaeger
said.
