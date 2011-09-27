U.S. safety agency probes Jeep, Honda vehicles

Sept 27 U.S. auto safety regulators have opened preliminary investigations into 2002 and 2003 model year Jeep Liberty vehicles over possible problems with airbag deployment.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on its website that it has received seven consumer complaints claiming the airbag on the Liberty SUV deployed without a crash. Five of the complaints reported injuries.

The investigation covers an estimated 387,356 Jeep Liberty vehicles.

A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process that could lead to a recall if regulators determine that a manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.

The safety agency also opened a separate investigation into an estimated 20,000 Honda Odyssey minivans for the 2009 model year for possible power liftgate problems.

The regulator has received seven complaints alleging unexpected closing of the vehicle's liftgate. Two of the seven complaints reported injuries due to consumers being struck by the closing liftgate. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim, editing by Maureen Bavdek)