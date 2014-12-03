BRIEF-US regulator says hiring outside expert within week to supplement testing of Takata air bag inflators

DETROIT Dec 3 :
* David Friedman, deputy administrator of the National Highway
Traffic Safety
Administration, says in US congress hearing that he was
"deeply disappointed"
in Takata's response to agency's request for national
driver-side air bag
recall
* Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says hopes to hire
outside experts
within a week to supplement testing of Takata air bag
inflators to find root
cause of problems
* Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says a root cause is
not required
for a recall, just a reasonable risk for public safety
* Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says calling on
every automaker to
audit their early warning reporting to make sure they are
meeting federal
requirements
* Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says high humidity
for Takata
driver-side air bags no longer the dominant reason for
problems and that is
why agency has asked for national recall
* Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says data on Takata
passenger-side
air bags indicates problems are only in high humidity
Regions, when asked why
agency not asking for national recall for those air bags
* Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says agency looking
at whether
ammonium nitrate played a role in the Takata air bag inflator
problems
* Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says still looking
into the adequacy
of Takata's remedy to its air bag inflator problems