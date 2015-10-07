Policeman dies amid labor dispute at Nicaragua gold mine

MANAGUA Oct 6 A policeman died and 23 other
officers were injured in clashes with protesters on Tuesday, the
Nicaraguan police said, part of an ongoing labor dispute that
has shut down operations at a Nicaraguan gold mine owned by
Canada's B2Gold Corp.
Eight civilians were also injured, said the country's
director general of police, Aminta Granera.
The El Limon mine, located about 89 miles (143 km) from the
capital, has been closed for over a week because of an illegal
blockade, a B2Gold Corp spokeswoman said on Monday, and the
shutdown has cost the company over $1 million.
Granera said that police officers were protecting a company
bus, which was transporting workers from the El Limon mine to
another mine, when protesters attacked them with sticks, rocks,
mortars, and molotov cocktails.
The policeman passed away after being taken to the hospital,
Granera said.
She also said that the El Limon police station, a police
vehicle, a company bus and three company vehicles were destroyed
in the attack.
B2Gold issued a statement in Nicaragua expressing its
condolences to the victim's family and friends, and calling for
calm and order in the community.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)