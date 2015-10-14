B2Gold says to restart operations at Nicaragua mine

MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Canadian miner B2Gold said on Wednesday it would reopen its El Limon mine in Nicaragua, which had been closed for two weeks after worker protests culminated in a policeman being killed.

The company said in a statement it had called its employees to report for work on Wednesday afternoon.

The policeman died and 31 people were hurt after a clash on Oct. 6 between police and workers, who were demanding the reinstatement of three colleagues who had been fired.

At least four protesters were detained by police after the confrontation.

The day after the clash, B2Gold said that subject to a timely resolution to the dispute, it expects to meet its 2015 forecast of 55,000-65,000 ounces of gold from El Limon, which represents approximately 11 percent of the company's 2015 gold production. (Reporting by Ivan Castro; Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby)