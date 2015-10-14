B2Gold says to restart operations at Nicaragua mine

MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Canadian miner B2Gold said
on Wednesday it would reopen its El Limon mine in Nicaragua,
which had been closed for two weeks after worker protests
culminated in a policeman being killed.
The company said in a statement it had called its
employees to report for work on Wednesday afternoon.
The policeman died and 31 people were hurt after a clash on
Oct. 6 between police and workers, who were demanding the
reinstatement of three colleagues who had been fired.
At least four protesters were detained by police after the
confrontation.
The day after the clash, B2Gold said that subject to a
timely resolution to the dispute, it expects to meet its 2015
forecast of 55,000-65,000 ounces of gold from El Limon, which
represents approximately 11 percent of the company's 2015 gold
production.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro; Additional reporting by Nicole
Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby)